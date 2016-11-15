Edition:
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

President Barack Obama inspects a Greek guard of honor at a welcome ceremony, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Michalis Karagiannis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Refugee children from Afghanistan react as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by following his arrival in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
Bismarck, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A woman kneels in front of police during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe and near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

One-month-old Nour, who was born under Islamic State rule and has no identity documents recognized by Iraqi authorities, lies in a cot in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
CHIANG MAI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Democratically-elected legislators Yau Wai-Ching and Baggio Leung (L) speak to media after High Court disqualified them from taking office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A boy sits amid the damage at a site hit a day earlier by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
CHIANG MAI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A woman holds her child as she crosses from the Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into the Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

People gather at the grave of 15-year-old Ziad Rihani, who was killed from shelling, after his burial in a graveyard in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

President Barack Obama particpates in a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Blood flows from the body of a man, who was killed in a shootout, and whom police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution, in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
MAGADI, Kenya
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A Maasai tribeswoman uses a telescope to witness the rise of the supermoon in Oloika village in Shompole, Magadi near the Kenya-Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

The rising supermoon is seen over the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

