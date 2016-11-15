Editor's choice
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
President Barack Obama inspects a Greek guard of honor at a welcome ceremony, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugee children from Afghanistan react as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by following his arrival in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A woman kneels in front of police during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe and near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
One-month-old Nour, who was born under Islamic State rule and has no identity documents recognized by Iraqi authorities, lies in a cot in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Democratically-elected legislators Yau Wai-Ching and Baggio Leung (L) speak to media after High Court disqualified them from taking office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy sits amid the damage at a site hit a day earlier by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
A woman holds her child as she crosses from the Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into the Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People gather at the grave of 15-year-old Ziad Rihani, who was killed from shelling, after his burial in a graveyard in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Barack Obama particpates in a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Blood flows from the body of a man, who was killed in a shootout, and whom police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution, in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Maasai tribeswoman uses a telescope to witness the rise of the supermoon in Oloika village in Shompole, Magadi near the Kenya-Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The rising supermoon is seen over the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins