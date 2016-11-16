Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Senator Ted Cruz departs Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Senator Ted Cruz departs Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
COLOGNE, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A man walks past the artwork "Infinity Head" by U.S. street artist Mark Jenkins at the Cologne Fine Art fair, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A man walks past the artwork "Infinity Head" by U.S. street artist Mark Jenkins at the Cologne Fine Art fair, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Nir Elias
Location
KIBBUTZ EIN GEDI, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A young girl adds a message written on a sticky note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A young girl adds a message written on a sticky note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NGONG, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations, burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations, burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A woman wrapped in a blanket sits on a footpath as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A woman wrapped in a blanket sits on a footpath as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Sana Sana
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Nicolas Sarkozy, former head of the "Les Republicains" political party and candidate for the French center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Nicolas Sarkozy, former head of the "Les Republicains" political party and candidate for the French center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KAZIRANGA, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Indian forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Indian forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
NEW BRIGHTON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A woman is battered by a wave as he walks along the seafront in New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A woman is battered by a wave as he walks along the seafront in New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Inside the restored Capitol dome

All Collections

Inside the restored Capitol dome

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

America divided after election

All Collections

America divided after election

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

North Dakota pipeline protest

All Collections

North Dakota pipeline protest

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Inside Trump Tower

All Collections

Inside Trump Tower

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Braving the Dead Sea

All Collections

Braving the Dead Sea

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Russia resumes strikes against Syria

All Collections

Russia resumes strikes against Syria

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Sexiest man alive

All Collections

Sexiest man alive

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

New era in Washington

All Collections

New era in Washington

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

View More Slideshows »