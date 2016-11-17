Editor's choice
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A billboard showing a pictures of President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A man from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his face poses for a photograph during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Somali migrant fills a form outside the immigration office to cross Mexico and continue his journey to the U.S. in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Shannon Kelly, a protester demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump, shakes hands with Trump supporter Ben Kilgore after a long discussion about Trump's qualifications at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east and west of London with tunnels under the centre of the capital. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A relative mourns during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire a mortar round at Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Pence after their meeting and lunch at the Naval Observatory in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Senator John McCain (2nd R) and Senator Marco Rubio (R) arrive for Senate Republican party leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman prays for success of her child in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple a day before the test in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An employee assembles Father Frost toys, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory, which has been producing decorations and toys for the festive season since 1942, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters "L'Escale" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Recording artist Marc Anthony accepts the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award from singer Ricky Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade