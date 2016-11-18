Edition:
Photographer
Dado Ruvic
Location
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

General view of the city as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Daniel Becerril
Location
AMATLAN DE LOS REYES, Mexico
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the United States, at Amatlan de los Reyes, in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying the crew of Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Bambi 2016 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

Displaced people from Mosul and outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

Police use water cannon to disperse activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Sertac Kayar
Location
SIIRT, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

Relatives and friends watch a rescue operation for miners who were trapped at a copper mine after it was hit by a landslide near the southeastern city of Siirt, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

Hooded protesters walk amid smoke during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender fashion show in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

Buddhist monks perform prayers to purify the Boudhanath stupa ahead of its opening on November 22, after it was renovated following last year's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, with her son and daughters, clutches a Philippine flag during the burial rites of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A girl stands next to a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the 43rd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A woman walks her dog in the rain through Calderstones Park in Liverpool, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

Students attend classes after the city was recaptured from the Islamic State militants in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
Las Vegas, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

