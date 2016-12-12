Editor's Choice
A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Steam comes off players in a scrum during the game between Exeter Chiefs and Bordeaux-Begles. Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
A security officer guards a suspected member of the al Shabaab, who was detained near the Mogadishu port after a suicide car bomb went off at the entrance of the port, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side, in Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
Children leap into a tidal pool as temperatures soar at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters hold candles during a rally against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
A still image taken from a drone footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on December 10, 2016, shows civilians moving in streets as they leave what the Defence Ministry said was the eastern quarters of Aleppo, Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV
Passengers cross the River Thames in cable cars with the moon seen behind at Greenwich Peninsula in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Maasai moran athlete is reflected in a grooming mirror as he smears his colleague's face with red ocher paint during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A nun cries as she stands at the scene inside Cairo's Coptic cathedral, following a bombing, in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iraqi fighters from Hashid Shaabi take part in a training at Makhmur camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A motorcyclist and his dog drive past the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Members of the Iraqi Army fire towards Islamic State militant positions at the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok