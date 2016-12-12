Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Steam comes off players in a scrum during the game between Exeter Chiefs and Bordeaux-Begles. Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Steam comes off players in a scrum during the game between Exeter Chiefs and Bordeaux-Begles. Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A security officer guards a suspected member of the al Shabaab, who was detained near the Mogadishu port after a suicide car bomb went off at the entrance of the port, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A security officer guards a suspected member of the al Shabaab, who was detained near the Mogadishu port after a suicide car bomb went off at the entrance of the port, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QARAQOSH, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side, in Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side, in Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HOI AN, Vietnam
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Children leap into a tidal pool as temperatures soar at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Children leap into a tidal pool as temperatures soar at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

Protesters hold candles during a rally against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Protesters hold candles during a rally against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A still image taken from a drone footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on December 10, 2016, shows civilians moving in streets as they leave what the Defence Ministry said was the eastern quarters of Aleppo, Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A still image taken from a drone footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on December 10, 2016, shows civilians moving in streets as they leave what the Defence Ministry said was the eastern quarters of Aleppo, Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Passengers cross the River Thames in cable cars with the moon seen behind at Greenwich Peninsula in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Passengers cross the River Thames in cable cars with the moon seen behind at Greenwich Peninsula in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
KIMANA, Kenya
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

A Maasai moran athlete is reflected in a grooming mirror as he smears his colleague's face with red ocher paint during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A Maasai moran athlete is reflected in a grooming mirror as he smears his colleague's face with red ocher paint during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
SANTA MONICA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Show host TJ Miller is introduced at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A nun cries as she stands at the scene inside Cairo's Coptic cathedral, following a bombing, in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A nun cries as she stands at the scene inside Cairo's Coptic cathedral, following a bombing, in Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
MAKHMUR, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Iraqi fighters from Hashid Shaabi take part in a training at Makhmur camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Iraqi fighters from Hashid Shaabi take part in a training at Makhmur camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Yagiz Karahan
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A motorcyclist and his dog drive past the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A motorcyclist and his dog drive past the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

Members of the Iraqi Army fire towards Islamic State militant positions at the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Army fire towards Islamic State militant positions at the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
Santa Monica, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

All Collections

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Friday, December 09, 2016

Chicago's activist priest

All Collections

Chicago's activist priest

Friday, December 09, 2016

Quake strikes Indonesia

All Collections

Quake strikes Indonesia

Friday, December 09, 2016

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Friday, December 09, 2016

Aleppo then and now

All Collections

Aleppo then and now

Friday, December 09, 2016

Aleppo before the war

All Collections

Aleppo before the war

Friday, December 09, 2016

John Glenn: 1921 - 2016

All Collections

John Glenn: 1921 - 2016

Thursday, December 08, 2016

The first Chinese WWE superstar?

All Collections

The first Chinese WWE superstar?

Thursday, December 08, 2016

View More Slideshows »