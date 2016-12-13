Editor's Choice
Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Lismai Aguilar (C), 18, uses a mobile phone to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
United Nations Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal is sworn in by President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson (R) at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A television reporter points at the wreckage of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet after it crashed in an empty field in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Mehmet Capat (L), father of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (L) speaks with Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, after her meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) in attires featuring images or names of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pose for a photo after a rehearsal for a concert at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni rings the bell during his first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring first goal against AC Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Jordanian Bedouin honor guard stands guard after the ceremony of reopening the Martyrs' Memorial and Museum in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A patient undergoing drug rehabilitation holds a pet cat inside a government run rehab center in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police Forensic officers leave a house after anti-terrorism arrests in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(L-R) David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom applaud during the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Relatives of Ensaf Adel, a Christian woman who was killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, carry her body to bury her at the Mokattam Cemetery in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah