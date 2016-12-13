Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Lismai Aguilar (C), 18, uses a mobile phone to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

United Nations Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal is sworn in by President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson (R) at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Sertac Kayar
Location
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A television reporter points at the wreckage of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet after it crashed in an empty field in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Mehmet Capat (L), father of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (L) speaks with Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, after her meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
LISBON, Portugal
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) in attires featuring images or names of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pose for a photo after a rehearsal for a concert at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
ROME, ITALY
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni rings the bell during his first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
ROME, Italy
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring first goal against AC Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
AMMAN, Jordan
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A Jordanian Bedouin honor guard stands guard after the ceremony of reopening the Martyrs' Memorial and Museum in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A patient undergoing drug rehabilitation holds a pet cat inside a government run rehab center in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Police Forensic officers leave a house after anti-terrorism arrests in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

(L-R) David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom applaud during the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Relatives of Ensaf Adel, a Christian woman who was killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, carry her body to bury her at the Mokattam Cemetery in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

