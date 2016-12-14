Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
KRASNOYE, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Palestinian woman fixes the cover of her house window on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian woman fixes the cover of her house window on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
NAGATO, JAPAN
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Police officers check garden trees near the venue of the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, that will take place on December 15, in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Police officers check garden trees near the venue of the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, that will take place on December 15, in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A general view shows the damage inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A general view shows the damage inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
SAN ANTONIO DEL TACHIRA, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

People wait next to fences to try to cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge into Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People wait next to fences to try to cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge into Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Fredy Builes
Location
RIONEGRO, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Barack Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Barack Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ASHDOD, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls pose for a photographer near the beach in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls pose for a photographer near the beach in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A man is reflected on waste liquid as he stands outside a waste recycling factory which has been recently hit by Saudi-led air strikes on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man is reflected on waste liquid as he stands outside a waste recycling factory which has been recently hit by Saudi-led air strikes on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
WARSAW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Pro-government activists attend a demonstration to mark the 35th anniversary of the marshal law in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Pro-government activists attend a demonstration to mark the 35th anniversary of the marshal law in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Children walk together as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Children walk together as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
West Allis, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Stephen Bannon, Senior Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump (R) and Reince Priebus stand as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Stephen Bannon, Senior Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump (R) and Reince Priebus stand as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Vincent Kessler
Location
STRASBOURG, France
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Nadia Murad Basee Taha (L) and Lamiya Aji Bashar, both Iraqi women of the Yazidi faith, pose with the 2016 Sakharov Prize during an award ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Nadia Murad Basee Taha (L) and Lamiya Aji Bashar, both Iraqi women of the Yazidi faith, pose with the 2016 Sakharov Prize during an award ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Ibrahem Alomari
Location
DOHA, Qatar
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Performers act before the Barcelona versus Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli match in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Performers act before the Barcelona versus Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli match in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

9:25am EST

Aleppo: Since the beginning

All Collections

Aleppo: Since the beginning

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Inside government-controlled Aleppo

All Collections

Inside government-controlled Aleppo

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Fiery protests in Brazil

All Collections

Fiery protests in Brazil

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Christmas at the White House

All Collections

Christmas at the White House

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Spotted at Trump Tower

All Collections

Spotted at Trump Tower

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Newsmakers of 2016

All Collections

Newsmakers of 2016

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

All Collections

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

View More Slideshows »