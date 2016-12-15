Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Dado Ruvic
Location
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Close
3 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Kings Lynn, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), reads the Scouts promise during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, Britain during an event to celebrate 100 years of Cubs. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump speaks as PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (C) and Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook look on during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
SHAMALGAN, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Arman Kushkarov, a hunter with a golden eagle, raises a hand for landing of his tamed bird during training outside of the village of Shamalgan, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Antonio Parrinello
Location
AUGUSTA, ITALY
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Migrants wait to disembark from a vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Outgoing United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek unveil his official portrait at United Nations headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Chile's economy minister Luis Cespedes holds up an inflatable doll during an event of the exporters' association Asexma in Santiago, Chile. The sign reads "To stimulate the economy". REUTERS/Jorge Cadenas Lorca

Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Palestinian woman fixes the cover of her house window on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
KRASNOYE, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A destroyed building is pictured at the site of a Saudi-led air strike near the al-Saleh mosque in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following day two of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

President Barack Obama (L) greets attendees at the My Brother's Keeper Summit at the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
TROWBRIDGE, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Rusting old petrol pumps outside a long-closed rural village petrol station are seen on a minor road near Trowbridge, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A still image from video taken December 13, 2016 of a general view of bomb damaged eastern Aleppo, Syria in the rain. REUTERS/via ReutersTV

Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

People wave Turkish and Free Syrian Army flags during a gathering before the departure of a Syria-bound aid convoy, carrying humanitarian supplies, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

The Trump Hotel Rio de Janeiro is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Jacky Naegelen
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Greenpeace activist blocks the entrance of the France's state-owned electricity company EDF headquarters to protest against nuclear energy safety in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
GRANDE-SYNTHE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

An afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
ZABORIE, Belarus
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Burning tree branches are seen at an old cemetery near the village of Zaborie, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
24 / 24

