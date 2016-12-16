Edition:
United States

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

1 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

2 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PUNTO FIJO, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Zulay Pulgar, 43, rests in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

3 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WESTFIELD, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

4 / 24
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
SALGUEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Raimundo da Silva stands nearby as his sons Daniel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Raniel da Silva play on top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

5 / 24
Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

6 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

7 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

8 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Tokyo, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe look at a performance of ancient custom judo beside Vice Chairman of the All Japan Judo Federation Yasuhiro Yamashita (R) when they visit the Kodokan Judo Institute, the headquarters of the worldwide judo community, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

9 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
HERSHEY, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A man dressed as Santa Claus reacts as he waits to hear President-elect Donald Trump speak during a USA Thank You Tour event at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

10 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

11 / 24
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
GAZA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A Palestinian who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that was destroyed in the 2014 war, walks next a flooded path on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

12 / 24
Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
SHAMALGAN, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Arman Kushkarov, a hunter with a golden eagle, raises a hand for landing of his tamed bird during training outside of the village of Shamalgan, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

13 / 24
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
AL-DHIBANIYAH, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A masked Islamic State militant prepares the hand of a man for public amputation in what is said to be in Al-Karama district, Mosul, Iraq, in this still image taken from video from the Islamic State. Handout via Reuters TV

14 / 24
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

15 / 24
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
Santa Tecla, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Bull riders prepare prior to a bull riding event in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

16 / 24
Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
NAWA, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Labourers work on a salt pan in Nawa, Nagaur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

17 / 24
Photographer
David Mdzinarishvili
Location
GORI, Georgia
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Retired builder Vasili Sidamonidze, 70, poses for a portrait at his home in Gori, Georgia. "Unfortunately, Stalin is not popular nowadays. Our people don't respect him. Only we, members of the (Communist) Party, respect him," Sidamonidze said. "I always try to attend Stalin's birthday anniversaries in Gori. Unfortunately many people don't want to join us even if they live nearby. They look at us from their windows." REUTERS/David...more

18 / 24
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A Greek pensioner wipes his face with a fake euro banknote during a demonstration against government policies affecting pensioners in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

19 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Ambulances and buses wait as they evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

20 / 24
Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
PUNTLAND, Somalia
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Internally displaced people gather near the carcasses of goats and sheep in the outskirts of Dahar town of Puntland state in northeastern Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

21 / 24
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A prisoner wearing a costume takes part in a biblical play inside her prison cell during a Christmas decorating event "Bright prison cell" at the Nelson Hungria prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

22 / 24
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Signs with 100 bolivar notes that read, (L-R) "PSUV, nobody loves you", "PSUV, is devaluation" and "PSUV, worthless", are seen on the desks of lawmakers from Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV), before a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. The signs were placed by opposition lawmakers. REUTERS/Marco Bello

23 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo, arrive to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city which is held by insurgents, in Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

24 / 24

