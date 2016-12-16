Retired builder Vasili Sidamonidze, 70, poses for a portrait at his home in Gori, Georgia. "Unfortunately, Stalin is not popular nowadays. Our people don't respect him. Only we, members of the (Communist) Party, respect him," Sidamonidze said. "I always try to attend Stalin's birthday anniversaries in Gori. Unfortunately many people don't want to join us even if they live nearby. They look at us from their windows." REUTERS/David...more