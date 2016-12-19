Edition:
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
1 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
EL PINAL, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
2 / 24
Photographer
Darren Ornitz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

People march towards Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

People march towards Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
3 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
MOBILE, United States
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4 / 24
Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
OSTERSEEON, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
5 / 24
Photographer
Vincent West
Location
SANTANDER, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
6 / 24
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Participants, wearing Santa Claus outfits, take part in a charity race in benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Participants, wearing Santa Claus outfits, take part in a charity race in benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
7 / 24
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
GRANDE-SYNTHE, France
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

On the eve of International Migrants Day by United Nations, Lia, a Kurdish girl from Iraq, has her hair brushed by her mother at a camp for migrants in Grande Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

On the eve of International Migrants Day by United Nations, Lia, a Kurdish girl from Iraq, has her hair brushed by her mother at a camp for migrants in Grande Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
8 / 24
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Bahri, father of Turkish soldier Fehmi Barcin, who was killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, and Fehmi's fiancee Elif Ozcan, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Bahri, father of Turkish soldier Fehmi Barcin, who was killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, and Fehmi's fiancee Elif Ozcan, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
9 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
OXEN HILL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
10 / 24
Photographer
Sana Sana
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

A view shows burning buses while en route to evacuate ill and injured people from the besieged Syrian villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, after they were attacked and burned, in Idlib province, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows burning buses while en route to evacuate ill and injured people from the besieged Syrian villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, after they were attacked and burned, in Idlib province, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
11 / 24
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
12 / 24
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
GUINGAMP, France
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

EA Guingamp's goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and Lucas Deaux in action with Paris St Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

EA Guingamp's goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and Lucas Deaux in action with Paris St Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
13 / 24
Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
ZAGREB, Croatia
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Participants release sky lanterns during the "Christmas light of wishes" event in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Participants release sky lanterns during the "Christmas light of wishes" event in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
14 / 24
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
DENVER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A Christmas wreath is placed at a grave at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in the Wreaths Across America event in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Christmas wreath is placed at a grave at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in the Wreaths Across America event in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
15 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A burnt car is pictured in a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A burnt car is pictured in a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
16 / 24
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
GUANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A performer practices her mermaid swim next to a shark in an aquarium after graduating from a mermaid workshop in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A performer practices her mermaid swim next to a shark in an aquarium after graduating from a mermaid workshop in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
17 / 24
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Balloons are released during a demonstration in solidarity with the children of Syrian city of Aleppo, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Balloons are released during a demonstration in solidarity with the children of Syrian city of Aleppo, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
18 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

A young girl gestures as President-elect Donald Trump speaks about the media during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl gestures as President-elect Donald Trump speaks about the media during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
19 / 24
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

A man decorates a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man decorates a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
20 / 24
Photographer
Sheng Li
Location
SHENYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A winter swimmer wearing a Christmas hat swims in a half-frozen lake in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng

A winter swimmer wearing a Christmas hat swims in a half-frozen lake in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng
21 / 24
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
KARAK, Jordan
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
22 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
TIANJIN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
23 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
24 / 24

