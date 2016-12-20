Editor's choice
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
A fire fighter stands beside the truck which ploughed last night into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Police cover a body after a shooting outside an Islamic center in central Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kadin Mignery, 2, plays on the front porch of his home in St. Joseph, Missouri. Within 15 blocks of his house, at least 120 small children have been poisoned since 2010, making the neighborhood among the most toxic in Missouri, Reuters found as part of an analysis of childhood lead testing results across the country. In St. Joseph, even a local pediatrician's children were poisoned. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
A tow truck operates at the scene where a truck ploughed through a crowd at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A truck is seen near the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh smiles as she returns to her seat after casting her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women carry their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People march towards Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants, wearing Santa Claus outfits, take part in a charity race in benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
On the eve of International Migrants Day by United Nations, Lia, a Kurdish girl from Iraq, has her hair brushed by her mother at a camp for migrants in Grande Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Bahri, father of Turkish soldier Fehmi Barcin, who was killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, and Fehmi's fiancee Elif Ozcan, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner