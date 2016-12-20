Edition:
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A fire fighter stands beside the truck which ploughed last night into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
JINAN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Police cover a body after a shooting outside an Islamic center in central Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Whitney Curtis
Location
ST. JOSEPH, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Kadin Mignery, 2, plays on the front porch of his home in St. Joseph, Missouri. Within 15 blocks of his house, at least 120 small children have been poisoned since 2010, making the neighborhood among the most toxic in Missouri, Reuters found as part of an analysis of childhood lead testing results across the country. In St. Joseph, even a local pediatrician's children were poisoned. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A tow truck operates at the scene where a truck ploughed through a crowd at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
EL PINAL, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A truck is seen near the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Vincent West
Location
SANTANDER, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
HARRISBURG, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh smiles as she returns to her seat after casting her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Women carry their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Darren Ornitz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

People march towards Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
MOBILE, United States
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
OSTERSEEON, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
SHENGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Participants, wearing Santa Claus outfits, take part in a charity race in benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
GRANDE-SYNTHE, France
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

On the eve of International Migrants Day by United Nations, Lia, a Kurdish girl from Iraq, has her hair brushed by her mother at a camp for migrants in Grande Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Bahri, father of Turkish soldier Fehmi Barcin, who was killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, and Fehmi's fiancee Elif Ozcan, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
OXEN HILL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

