An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman takes pictures of flowers placed near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sill, at the Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot TRX03 performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 killed victims of a truck that plowed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Big-wave surfer Tom Butler of Britain drops in on a large wave during Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Santa Claus walks during a visit to residents of the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
French rescue services work at the scene of an accident involving fifty vehicles which crashed due to fog on the road between La Roche-sur-Yon and Sables-d'Olonne, France, that killed five. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Women mourn at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau stand watch at the Union Square Holiday market following the Berlin Christmas market attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man decorates a Christian neighborhood ahead of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A mourner knees in front of candles, flowers and Christmas tree balls at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke