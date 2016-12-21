Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A woman takes pictures of flowers placed near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A woman takes pictures of flowers placed near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
ALLENTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sill, at the Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sill, at the Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKOROZAWA, JAPAN
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot TRX03 performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot TRX03 performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 killed victims of a truck that plowed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 killed victims of a truck that plowed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
NAZARE, Portugal
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Big-wave surfer Tom Butler of Britain drops in on a large wave during Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Big-wave surfer Tom Butler of Britain drops in on a large wave during Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Santa Claus walks during a visit to residents of the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Santa Claus walks during a visit to residents of the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
Sainte-Flaive-des-Loups, France
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

French rescue services work at the scene of an accident involving fifty vehicles which crashed due to fog on the road between La Roche-sur-Yon and Sables-d'Olonne, France, that killed five. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
French rescue services work at the scene of an accident involving fifty vehicles which crashed due to fog on the road between La Roche-sur-Yon and Sables-d'Olonne, France, that killed five. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Women mourn at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Women mourn at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

People skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
JINAN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau stand watch at the Union Square Holiday market following the Berlin Christmas market attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau stand watch at the Union Square Holiday market following the Berlin Christmas market attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
TIBERIAS, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Faisal Mahmood
Location
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A man decorates a Christian neighborhood ahead of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A man decorates a Christian neighborhood ahead of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A mourner knees in front of candles, flowers and Christmas tree balls at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
A mourner knees in front of candles, flowers and Christmas tree balls at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Living in the smog of China

All Collections

Living in the smog of China

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

All Collections

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

All Collections

Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Venezuela cash shortage sparks unrest

All Collections

Venezuela cash shortage sparks unrest

Monday, December 19, 2016

Trump wins Electoral College vote

All Collections

Trump wins Electoral College vote

Monday, December 19, 2016

Russian ambassador shot dead in Turkey

All Collections

Russian ambassador shot dead in Turkey

Monday, December 19, 2016

On the bus from Aleppo

All Collections

On the bus from Aleppo

Monday, December 19, 2016

View More Slideshows »