Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKOROZAWA, JAPAN
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight-meter-tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot 'TRX03' (C) performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight-meter-tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot 'TRX03' (C) performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5,000-year-old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5,000-year-old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
TULTEPEC, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Penelope Patterson, who was assigned female at birth and now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Penelope Patterson, who was assigned female at birth and now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
RALEIGH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Republican State Senator Norman Sanderson holds his head while fellow Republican Senator Andrew Brock (R) looks during a failed attempt to repeal the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Republican State Senator Norman Sanderson holds his head while fellow Republican Senator Andrew Brock (R) looks during a failed attempt to repeal the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down syndrome, plays with students with Down syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down syndrome, plays with students with Down syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HARBIN, China
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
KARAK, Jordan
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the village of Garifla, in Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the village of Garifla, in Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Dragon Sign kung fu master Wong Yiu-kau, in a black body-hugging motion-capture suit with 99 markers, performs during a recording for the Hong Kong Martial Arts Living Archive at City University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Dragon Sign kung fu master Wong Yiu-kau, in a black body-hugging motion-capture suit with 99 markers, performs during a recording for the Hong Kong Martial Arts Living Archive at City University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
LUQUE, Paraguay
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Plinio David de Nes Filho (R), new president of Brazil's Chapecoense, receives the champion trophy of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana from Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL at the 2017 Copa Libertadores draw in Luque, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Plinio David de Nes Filho (R), new president of Brazil's Chapecoense, receives the champion trophy of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana from Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL at the 2017 Copa Libertadores draw in Luque, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

An Afghan man removes burnt items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
An Afghan man removes burnt items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Juan Medina
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
Masar-I-Scharif, Afghanistan
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

A German Armed forces, Bundeswehr soldier, looks out from a Christmas market booth selling punch at Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gregor Fischer/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
A German Armed forces, Bundeswehr soldier, looks out from a Christmas market booth selling punch at Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gregor Fischer/Pool
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016

A winter swimmer dives at the Houhai area as blue sky returns after winds dispelled dangerously high levels of air pollution in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
A winter swimmer dives at the Houhai area as blue sky returns after winds dispelled dangerously high levels of air pollution in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

One photo, one country, one year

All Collections

One photo, one country, one year

Friday, December 23, 2016

Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead

All Collections

Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead

Friday, December 23, 2016

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Berlin Christmas market reopens

All Collections

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

All Collections

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

All Collections

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

View More Slideshows »