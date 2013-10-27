Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 27, 2013 | 2:00am EDT

Edtior's Choice

<p>Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
<p>Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
2 / 24
<p>Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple during the annual Taungbi festival in Taungbi village near the historical city of Bagan October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple during the annual Taungbi festival in Taungbi village near the historical city of Bagan October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple during the annual Taungbi festival in Taungbi village near the historical city of Bagan October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 24
<p>Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mobile-Evolution" at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mobile-Evolution" at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mobile-Evolution" at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 24
<p>Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 24
<p>Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 24
<p>A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 24
<p>Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
8 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visiting the grave of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra, west of Manama, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visiting the grave of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra, west of Manama, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sunday, October 27, 2013

An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visiting the grave of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra, west of Manama, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
9 / 24
<p>Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 24
<p>Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons as they look at some of the more than 200 homes that were destroyed by a recent bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 27, 2013. . REUTERS</p>

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons as they look at some of the more than 200 homes that were destroyed by a recent bushfire in the Blue...more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons as they look at some of the more than 200 homes that were destroyed by a recent bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 27, 2013. . REUTERS

Close
11 / 24
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 24
<p>Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 24
<p>Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal council elections was being held, in Benghazi October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal council elections was being held, in Benghazi October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal council elections was being held, in Benghazi October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
14 / 24
<p>Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performed by the neighbours in Teverga, northern Spain October 26, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso</p>

Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performed by the neighbours in Teverga, northern Spain October 26, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performed by the neighbours in Teverga, northern Spain October 26, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso

Close
15 / 24
<p>A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 24
<p>Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
17 / 24
<p>A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pomuch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pomuch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pomuch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
18 / 24
<p>Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
19 / 24
<p>A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, 780 km (485 miles) north of Addis Ababa October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu</p>

A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, 780 km (485 miles) north of Addis Ababa October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, 780 km (485 miles) north of Addis Ababa October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu

Close
20 / 24
<p>Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
21 / 24
<p>Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sunday, October 27, 2013

Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
22 / 24
<p>A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L to R) running during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L to R) running during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Sunday, October 27, 2013

A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L to R) running during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
23 / 24
<p>People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS

Sunday, October 27, 2013

People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 25 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 24 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 23 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast