Educating America

STUDENT LOANS: Fruzsina Eordogh works outside a cafe in Chicago, March 19, 2012. Aspiring journalist Fruzsina Eordogh dropped out of Loyola University Chicago last spring, just a few classes shy of graduating. Saddled with $50,000 in student loans, she decided spending more time in class would derail her from pursuing opportunities in the job market. Eordogh, now 26, has worked full-time since June as an online reporter at the Daily Dot, a digital publication covering Internet culture, and is chipping away at her financial obligations even as many of her former classmates have gone on to graduate school. REUTERS/John Gress

