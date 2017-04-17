Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Opposition supporters prepare effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan government officers before they are burned during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Maracaibo, Venezuela April...more

Opposition supporters prepare effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan government officers before they are burned during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Close