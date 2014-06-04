Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 3, 2014 | 8:25pm EDT

Egypt elects Sisi

Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election commission said, confirming interim results that had given him a landslide victory. But turnout was only about 47 percent of Egypt's 54 million voters, the commission said - less than the 40 million votes, or 80 percent of the electorate, that Sisi had called for. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election...more

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election commission said, confirming interim results that had given him a landslide victory. But turnout was only about 47 percent of Egypt's 54 million voters, the commission said - less than the 40 million votes, or 80 percent of the electorate, that Sisi had called for. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
1 / 13
A girl wearing a shirt with a picture for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi poses in front of army tanks as Egyptians arrive to celebrate Sisi's victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A girl wearing a shirt with a picture for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi poses in front of army tanks as Egyptians arrive to celebrate Sisi's victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa...more

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A girl wearing a shirt with a picture for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi poses in front of army tanks as Egyptians arrive to celebrate Sisi's victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
2 / 13
Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
3 / 13
A street vendor sells memorabilia of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A street vendor sells memorabilia of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A street vendor sells memorabilia of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
4 / 13
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
5 / 13
A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
6 / 13
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
7 / 13
A man holds a poster of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they gather to celebrate his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man holds a poster of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they gather to celebrate his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A man holds a poster of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they gather to celebrate his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
8 / 13
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
9 / 13
Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
10 / 13
A man carries pictures of Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and late president Gamal Abdel-Nasser (R) as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man carries pictures of Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and late president Gamal Abdel-Nasser (R) as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A man carries pictures of Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and late president Gamal Abdel-Nasser (R) as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
11 / 13
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
12 / 13
Egyptians walk by a poster for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate his victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians walk by a poster for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate his victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Egyptians walk by a poster for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate his victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Next Slideshows

Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Anti-coup demonstrators are using the hand gesture made famous by the film "The Hunger Games" as a sign of resistance in Thailand.

Jun 03 2014
Legacy of a Romanian mine

Legacy of a Romanian mine

Protesters use the polluted aftermath of a communist-era mine as a call against the creation of new ones.

Jun 03 2014
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.

Jun 03 2014
Syria's wartime election

Syria's wartime election

Syrians vote in an election expected to deliver victory for Bashar al-Assad in the midst of Syria's devastating civil war.

Jun 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast