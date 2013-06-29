Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 28, 2013 | 8:15pm EDT

Egypt on edge

<p>Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 28, 2013

Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 20
<p>Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 28, 2013

Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 20
<p>Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 28, 2013

Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 20
<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans on concrete barricades erected in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans on concrete barricades erected in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 28, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans on concrete barricades erected in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 20
<p>An anti-Mursi protester uses his sandal to beat a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil war" on Friday and called for calm after a member of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was killed ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit. REUTERSAsmaa Waguih</p>

An anti-Mursi protester uses his sandal to beat a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil...more

Friday, June 28, 2013

An anti-Mursi protester uses his sandal to beat a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil war" on Friday and called for calm after a member of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was killed ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit. REUTERSAsmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 20
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 28, 2013

Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 20
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>A man injured from clashes between supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters lies on a stretcher in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man injured from clashes between supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters lies on a stretcher in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 28, 2013

A man injured from clashes between supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters lies on a stretcher in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 20
<p>Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 28, 2013

Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
12 / 20
<p>Protesters raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 28, 2013

Protesters raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
13 / 20
<p>Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 28, 2013

Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
14 / 20
<p>Tanks loaded on a train prepare to enter Cairo, ahead of demonstrations against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tanks loaded on a train prepare to enter Cairo, ahead of demonstrations against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 28, 2013

Tanks loaded on a train prepare to enter Cairo, ahead of demonstrations against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
15 / 20
<p>People argue at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

People argue at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 28, 2013

People argue at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man argues with a worker at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man argues with a worker at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 28, 2013

A man argues with a worker at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
17 / 20
<p>Protesters with banners and flags gather near a lit flare while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters with banners and flags gather near a lit flare while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 28, 2013

Protesters with banners and flags gather near a lit flare while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man signs his name as volunteers from the opposition "Rebel!" campaign stop passengers in the underground to collect signatures for their campaign ahead of a planned anti-Mursi protest at the end of the month, in Cairo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A man signs his name as volunteers from the opposition "Rebel!" campaign stop passengers in the underground to collect signatures for their campaign ahead of a planned anti-Mursi protest at the end of the month, in Cairo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa...more

Friday, June 28, 2013

A man signs his name as volunteers from the opposition "Rebel!" campaign stop passengers in the underground to collect signatures for their campaign ahead of a planned anti-Mursi protest at the end of the month, in Cairo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 20
<p>Protesters gesture and raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters gesture and raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, June 28, 2013

Protesters gesture and raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Moscow terminal

The Moscow terminal

Next Slideshows

The Moscow terminal

The Moscow terminal

A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.

Jun 28 2013
Protests flare in Brazil

Protests flare in Brazil

Protests continue in the streets of Brazil, where tens of thousands are fuelled by grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup...

Jun 27 2013
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 08 2013
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

From border security to migrant workers, a look at the many facets of the immigration debate.

Jun 27 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast