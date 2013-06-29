Egypt on edge
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans on concrete barricades erected in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans on concrete barricades erected in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester uses his sandal to beat a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil...more
An anti-Mursi protester uses his sandal to beat a crossed-out picture of President Mohamed Mursi during an anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil war" on Friday and called for calm after a member of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was killed ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit. REUTERSAsmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man injured from clashes between supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters lies on a stretcher in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man injured from clashes between supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters lies on a stretcher in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tanks loaded on a train prepare to enter Cairo, ahead of demonstrations against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Tanks loaded on a train prepare to enter Cairo, ahead of demonstrations against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People argue at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People argue at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man argues with a worker at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man argues with a worker at a petrol station during a fuel shortage in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters with banners and flags gather near a lit flare while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters with banners and flags gather near a lit flare while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man signs his name as volunteers from the opposition "Rebel!" campaign stop passengers in the underground to collect signatures for their campaign ahead of a planned anti-Mursi protest at the end of the month, in Cairo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa...more
A man signs his name as volunteers from the opposition "Rebel!" campaign stop passengers in the underground to collect signatures for their campaign ahead of a planned anti-Mursi protest at the end of the month, in Cairo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters gesture and raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters gesture and raise their shoes while chanting anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans in Tahrir square as they listen to President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Next Slideshows
The Moscow terminal
A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.
Protests flare in Brazil
Protests continue in the streets of Brazil, where tens of thousands are fuelled by grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup...
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Immigration in America
From border security to migrant workers, a look at the many facets of the immigration debate.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.