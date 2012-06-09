Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 8, 2012 | 9:55pm EDT

Egypt protests ahead of vote

<p>Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 20
<p>Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
2 / 20
<p>A noose is put around the neck of a protester acting as deposed leader Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A noose is put around the neck of a protester acting as deposed leader Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against presidential...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A noose is put around the neck of a protester acting as deposed leader Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 20
<p>A protester holding nooses takes part in a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester holding nooses takes part in a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester holding nooses takes part in a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 20
<p>A mother eats with her family during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A mother eats with her family during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

A mother eats with her family during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 20
<p>A protester holds up a placard made with bullet cartridges that reads "Down with military rule" during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester holds up a placard made with bullet cartridges that reads "Down with military rule" during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester holds up a placard made with bullet cartridges that reads "Down with military rule" during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 20
<p>Protesters gather for Friday prayers before protesting against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters gather for Friday prayers before protesting against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters gather for Friday prayers before protesting against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 20
<p>Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 20
<p>Protesters hold a picture of the late activist Khaled Said shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Said's death at the hands of two policemen helped kindle the popular revolt against Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters hold a picture of the late activist Khaled Said shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Said's death at...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters hold a picture of the late activist Khaled Said shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Said's death at the hands of two policemen helped kindle the popular revolt against Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
9 / 20
<p>A protester (C) pretends to be deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A protester (C) pretends to be deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester (C) pretends to be deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak during a mock trial at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
10 / 20
<p>A protester with pictures of former president Gamal Abdel Nasser attends a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester with pictures of former president Gamal Abdel Nasser attends a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester with pictures of former president Gamal Abdel Nasser attends a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 20
<p>A protester writes a message using sand and bottle caps that reads in Arabic "The revolution continues, free Egypt, down with military rule" after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester writes a message using sand and bottle caps that reads in Arabic "The revolution continues, free Egypt, down with military rule" after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester writes a message using sand and bottle caps that reads in Arabic "The revolution continues, free Egypt, down with military rule" after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 20
<p>A protester walks past a wall mural that shows the faces of presidential candidates Amr Moussa, Ahmed Shafik and Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester walks past a wall mural that shows the faces of presidential candidates Amr Moussa, Ahmed Shafik and Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester walks past a wall mural that shows the faces of presidential candidates Amr Moussa, Ahmed Shafik and Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi during Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 20
<p>A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester holds an Egyptian flag while sitting on a tree during a demonstration in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 20
<p>Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
15 / 20
<p>A protester covers her head with an Egyptian flag during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A protester covers her head with an Egyptian flag during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester covers her head with an Egyptian flag during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
16 / 20
<p>Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters take part in a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
17 / 20
<p>A veiled protester holds a digitally manipulated picture depicting deposed former president Hosni Mubarak and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi during a demonstration against the verdict for Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A veiled protester holds a digitally manipulated picture depicting deposed former president Hosni Mubarak and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi during a demonstration against the verdict for Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A veiled protester holds a digitally manipulated picture depicting deposed former president Hosni Mubarak and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi during a demonstration against the verdict for Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 20
<p>A protester (C) shouts slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik as others record him on their mobile devices, after Friday prayers at Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester (C) shouts slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik as others record him on their mobile devices, after Friday prayers at Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012....more

Friday, June 08, 2012

A protester (C) shouts slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik as others record him on their mobile devices, after Friday prayers at Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 20
<p>Protesters take pictures with Egyptian flags during a demonstration against the verdict of deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters take pictures with Egyptian flags during a demonstration against the verdict of deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists...more

Friday, June 08, 2012

Protesters take pictures with Egyptian flags during a demonstration against the verdict of deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. Hundreds of activists gathered in Tahrir Square on Friday to demonstrate against Shafik ahead of a run-off vote, saying they did not want to be ruled by another former military man. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mauritania waits for rain

Mauritania waits for rain

Next Slideshows

Mauritania waits for rain

Mauritania waits for rain

According to NGOs, a full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of suffering from malnutrition if rain doesn't...

Jun 08 2012
Greece's invisible tourists

Greece's invisible tourists

Greece's slumping tourism industry accounts for one in five jobs in the country.

Jun 07 2012
Observation Post Mustang

Observation Post Mustang

Scenes from an observation post in Afghanistan's Kunar Province.

Jun 07 2012
Tsunami debris

Tsunami debris

Objects set adrift following the Japan tsunami.

Jun 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast