Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's prosecutor ordered the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood's leader on Thursday, widening a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mursi. But Adli Mansour used his inauguration to hold out an olive branch to the Brotherhood. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh