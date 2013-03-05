Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 5, 2013 | 12:45pm EST

Egypt unrest

<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 16
<p>A riot policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A riot policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 16
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police, during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police, during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police, during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 16
<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a sign during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The sign reads "Port Said not thugs, this is our freedom". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a sign during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The sign reads "Port Said not thugs, this is our...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a sign during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The sign reads "Port Said not thugs, this is our freedom". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 16
<p>Mourners carry the coffin of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, during his funeral in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Mourners carry the coffin of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, during his funeral in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Mourners carry the coffin of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, during his funeral in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
5 / 16
<p>A mourner cries during the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A mourner cries during the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A mourner cries during the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
6 / 16
<p>A riot policeman releases tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot policeman releases tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A riot policeman releases tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 16
<p>Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, run from tear gas released by riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, run from tear gas released by riot police at Tahrir...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, run from tear gas released by riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 16
<p>A riot policeman run to release tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot policeman run to release tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A riot policeman run to release tear gas at protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 16
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 16
<p>Protesters who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk away from rubber bullets and teargas fired by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk away from rubber bullets and teargas fired by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Protesters who oppose Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk away from rubber bullets and teargas fired by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 16
<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from rubber bullets and tear gas released by riot police during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 16
<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a stone at riot police, near a fire, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a stone at riot police, near a fire, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a stone at riot police, near a fire, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 16
<p>Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, confront riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, confront riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5,...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Protesters attending the funeral of Mohamed Elshafee, who died during the period of violence that marked the second anniversary of Egypt's revolution and whose body was only recently identified, confront riot police at Tahrir square in Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
14 / 16
<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a banner during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The banner reads, "I will die a martyr and Port Said will be free." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a banner during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The banner reads, "I will die a martyr and Port Said...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a banner during clashes in front of the Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. The banner reads, "I will die a martyr and Port Said will be free." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 16
<p>A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police, during clashes in front of Security Directorate in Port Said city, 170 km (105 miles) northeast of Cairo March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Chavez's Venezuela

Chavez's Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Chavez's Venezuela

Chavez's Venezuela

Life in Venezuela under the rule of Hugo Chavez.

Mar 04 2013
The fight for Mali

The fight for Mali

French troops battle Islamist rebels in Mali.

Mar 04 2013
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

Mar 04 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

Mar 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast