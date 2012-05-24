Egypt votes
Soldiers maintain order as people arrive to cast their votes at a school used as a polling station in Abo Zabal village, east of Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman stands inside a ballot booth with a child during the presidential elections in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, north of Cairo, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman reads the Koran as another one waits to casts her vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl looks up as her mother waits to cast her vote outside a polling station in Cairo, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Egyptian man shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A soldier stands at the entrance to a polling station as people wait outside in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian woman casts her vote inside a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Security personnel guard the entrance to a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Egyptian policeman hangs a list of voters' names outside a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Voters wait outside a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian woman casts her vote inside a polling station in Cairo, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian soldier carries a box containing ballots a day before the presidential election in Cairo, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Voters wait in line to cast their votes during presidential elections in Alexandria, north of Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People walk near a graffiti depicting the military council using its power against citizens, near Tahrir square in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS /Ammar Awad
An election worker stands next to a box containing ballots a day before the presidential election in Cairo, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Soldiers help a woman leave a school used as a polling station in Al-Sharqya, northeast of Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptians sit in front of a mural depicting a combination of the faces of former president Hosni Mubarak and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Soldiers stand guard as people wait outside a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman searches for her name outside a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian presidential candidate Amr Moussa (3rd R, top) stands in line before casting his vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Women line up waiting to cast their vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Voters search for their names outside a polling station in Cairo during presidential elections, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Soldiers help a man stand up at a polling station in Al-Sharqya, northeast of Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian man searches for his name on a voters list outside a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Women line up waiting to cast their vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Egyptian woman walks near a picture of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women line up waiting to cast their vote at a polling station in Cairo, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Women wait outside a polling station in Cairo during presidential elections, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A soldier stands guard as people wait outside a polling station in Cairo, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman is assisted outside a polling station in Cairo during presidential elections, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman is helped by soldiers during presidential elections in Alexandria, north of Cairo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Posters of presidential candidate Mohamed Mursi are displayed in front of a shop in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS /Ammar Awad
Egyptian workers sit on boxes containing ballots a day before the presidential election in Cairo, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian woman casts her vote inside a polling station in Cairo, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
