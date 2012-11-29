Egyptian riot officers attacked
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. The two riot policemen, separated from their colleagues, escaped with minor injuries. ...more
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. The two riot policemen, separated from their colleagues, escaped with minor injuries. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
