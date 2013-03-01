Egypt's "Harlem Shake"
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. EUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a ghost mask and lights sparklers as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood stand guard as activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of their national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up a tyre with a sign "Leave" as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Activists and demonstrators against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wearing a gas mask (R) and a Guy Fawkes mask (C) perform a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A demonstrator against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears a ghost mask as he performs a new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake", with other protesters in front of the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
