Egypt's white desert
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely...more
Rocks known as 'El Mokhimat' (tents) are seen in the Old White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A rock formation known as 'Camel Rock' is seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks through the Black Desert near the Bahariya Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Sands shaped by the wind are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks near a rock formation known as 'Mushroom Rock' in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Rock shapes are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks near rocks which are known as 'Ajabaat Rocks' in the White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The planet Venus is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks near tracks in the sands created by four-by-four vehicles in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A huge number of stars are seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A rock formation known as 'Africa Sand' is seen in the White Desert near Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and...more
Campers look up at stars in the night sky in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman walks along the sand dunes as the sun sets over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis, southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
Uncertainty in Turkey
Turkey faces the prospect of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party loses its parliamentary majority.
Inside China's capsized ship
The death toll on the Chinese cruise ship reaches over 431, with 11 still missing.
Tony Awards ceremony
Highlights from the Tony Awards.
Tony Awards red carpet
Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.