Eid al-Adha
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Palestinian men take part in morning prayers on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Somali boy plays with a toy gun after a mass prayer in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Men selling sheep wait for customers at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Butchers cut meat in the rebel-held Madyara neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man uses a scissors to make intricate decorative patterns on a camel's back before displaying it for sale at a makeshift cattle market in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon as she prays with others in front of a grave at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child stands as people attend prayers at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People ride on a bus as they return to their families in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Men put out freshly slaughtered goat and cow meat for donation to the poor near a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
People attend prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
A woman stands behind a pillar at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man carries a sheep at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Next Slideshows
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
New York's Caribbean street party
The J'Ouvert party is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which attracts some one million people to the streets of New York.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa during the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
Mother Teresa's life of work
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.