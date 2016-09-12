Edition:
Eid al-Adha

An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Palestinian men take part in morning prayers on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian men take part in morning prayers on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Palestinian men take part in morning prayers on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Somali boy plays with a toy gun after a mass prayer in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A Somali boy plays with a toy gun after a mass prayer in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A Somali boy plays with a toy gun after a mass prayer in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Men selling sheep wait for customers at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Men selling sheep wait for customers at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Men selling sheep wait for customers at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Butchers cut meat in the rebel-held Madyara neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Butchers cut meat in the rebel-held Madyara neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Butchers cut meat in the rebel-held Madyara neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man uses a scissors to make intricate decorative patterns on a camel's back before displaying it for sale at a makeshift cattle market in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man uses a scissors to make intricate decorative patterns on a camel's back before displaying it for sale at a makeshift cattle market in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A man uses a scissors to make intricate decorative patterns on a camel's back before displaying it for sale at a makeshift cattle market in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon as she prays with others in front of a grave at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian girl holds a balloon as she prays with others in front of a grave at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon as she prays with others in front of a grave at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child stands as people attend prayers at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A child stands as people attend prayers at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A child stands as people attend prayers at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People ride on a bus as they return to their families in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

People ride on a bus as they return to their families in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People ride on a bus as they return to their families in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Men put out freshly slaughtered goat and cow meat for donation to the poor near a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Men put out freshly slaughtered goat and cow meat for donation to the poor near a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Men put out freshly slaughtered goat and cow meat for donation to the poor near a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
People attend prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

People attend prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
People attend prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
A woman stands behind a pillar at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman stands behind a pillar at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A woman stands behind a pillar at Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man carries a sheep at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A man carries a sheep at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A man carries a sheep at a local livestock market in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
