Pictures | Tue Jul 29, 2014

Eid in a conflict zone

Children play during Eid al-Fitr in Aleppo, Syria July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
An abandoned amusement park is pictured on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honor, together with a boy (L), offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Palestinian slips through an opening in Jerusalem's Old City wall as he heads to visit a grave at a cemetery on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Palestinian man attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, Iraq July 7, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A boy sells balloons outside Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Palestinians clear around a family grave on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr near buildings destroyed during an Israeli offensive, at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (4th from L) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at al-Khair mosque in Damascus July 28, 2014, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Children walk past debris along a street during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A child inspects a toy gun in Al-Asrouniyeh souk ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Damascus, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Palestinian man mourns at the grave of his brother, who medics said was killed during the Israeli offensive, during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Beit Lahiyah in the northern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Children ride a makeshift Ferris wheel along a street during an Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration in Mosul, Iraq July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Men sell traditional sweets on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Idlib countryside, Syria late July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A man feeds pigeons before morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
People walk past damaged buildings as they shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
