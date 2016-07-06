Eid in America
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Rising waters in China
Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.
The longest war
Scenes from over 14 years of war in Afghanistan.
Britain's "flawed" war in Iraq
The long-awaited Chilcot inquiry criticizes Tony Blair and his government for joining the U.S.-led invasion without a satisfactory legal basis or proper...
Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail
After months on the sidelines, President Barack Obama joins Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail in North Carolina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.