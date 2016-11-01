Eight days to the election
Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man wearing a t-shirt with portraits of Hillary Clinton listens as she speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with Congresswoman Marcia Fudge after leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" at Angie's Soul Cafe in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A person dressed as Hillary Clinton stands in the crowd at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
