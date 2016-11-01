Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 31, 2016 | 8:25pm EDT

Eight days to the election

Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 13
Donald Trump appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Donald Trump appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 13
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 13
A supporter of Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter of Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 13
A man wearing a t-shirt with portraits of Hillary Clinton listens as she speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man wearing a t-shirt with portraits of Hillary Clinton listens as she speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man wearing a t-shirt with portraits of Hillary Clinton listens as she speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 13
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 13
Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with Congresswoman Marcia Fudge after leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" at Angie's Soul Cafe in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with Congresswoman Marcia Fudge after leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" at Angie's Soul Cafe in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with Congresswoman Marcia Fudge after leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" at Angie's Soul Cafe in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 13
Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 13
Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 13
Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 13
A person dressed as Hillary Clinton stands in the crowd at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A person dressed as Hillary Clinton stands in the crowd at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A person dressed as Hillary Clinton stands in the crowd at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 13
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 13
Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Campaign costumes

Campaign costumes

Next Slideshows

Campaign costumes

Campaign costumes

Supporters, and protesters, dress up for the presidential election.

Oct 31 2016
Clinton's inner circle

Clinton's inner circle

The members of Hillary Clinton's campaign team.

Oct 31 2016
Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq

Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq

People escape from a village in Iraq along a route where Islamic State snipers three days earlier had shot dead a couple seeking freedom from their rule.

Oct 31 2016
Air strikes on Yemen prison

Air strikes on Yemen prison

An air raid by an Arab coalition killed 60 people in Yemen, including inmates of a prison near the city of Hodeida, medical sources said.

Oct 31 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast