Eight years of Obama's turkey pardons

President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama participates in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony marking the 67th presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey while on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama participates in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony marking the 67th presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey while on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
President Barack Obama participates in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony marking the 67th presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey while on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama joins his daughters Sasha and Malia as they pardon National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Popcorn", on the 66th anniversary of the ceremony, on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 27, 2013. Chairman of the National Turkey Federation John Burkel looks on at left. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama joins his daughters Sasha and Malia as they pardon National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Popcorn", on the 66th anniversary of the ceremony, on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 27, 2013. Chairman of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2013
President Barack Obama joins his daughters Sasha and Malia as they pardon National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Popcorn", on the 66th anniversary of the ceremony, on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 27, 2013. Chairman of the National Turkey Federation John Burkel looks on at left. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama watches as his daughter Sasha pets National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Cobbler", during a ceremony in The Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama watches as his daughter Sasha pets National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Cobbler", during a ceremony in The Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2012
President Barack Obama watches as his daughter Sasha pets National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Cobbler", during a ceremony in The Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama watches as his daughter Malia pets the 2011 Thanksgiving Turkey, "Liberty", alongside her sister Sasha, during a ceremony on the North Portico of the White House in Washington November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama watches as his daughter Malia pets the 2011 Thanksgiving Turkey, "Liberty", alongside her sister Sasha, during a ceremony on the North Portico of the White House in Washington November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2011
President Barack Obama watches as his daughter Malia pets the 2011 Thanksgiving Turkey, "Liberty", alongside her sister Sasha, during a ceremony on the North Portico of the White House in Washington November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey next to National Turkey Federation President Yubert Envia in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey next to National Turkey Federation President Yubert Envia in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, November 24, 2010
President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey next to National Turkey Federation President Yubert Envia in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
"Courage", the National Thanksgiving Turkey, is pictured on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 25, 2009, before being pardoned by President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed

"Courage", the National Thanksgiving Turkey, is pictured on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 25, 2009, before being pardoned by President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2009
"Courage", the National Thanksgiving Turkey, is pictured on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, November 25, 2009, before being pardoned by President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed
