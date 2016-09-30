Edition:
El Cajon protests after police shooting

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Tears stream down the cheeks of the daughter of Alfred Olango while she is embraced by her mother after the loss of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, as the family gathers at a news conference in San Diego. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Pamela Benge, mother of Alfred Olango, speaks as the family of Alfred Olango gathers at a news conference in San Diego. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A man raises his fist in support during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters hold candles at a vigil during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters look at candles at a vigil during a protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Mollison Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather along Broadway Avenue to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Protesters gather at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Amir Rahim leads protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters in chants to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Protesters gather near the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon. REUTERS/Dan Whitcomb

Protesters confront San Diego Sheriff's deputies near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Protesters shout slogans after blocking the intersection of Broadway and Mollison near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Protester leaders try to defuse an encounter with a motorist and protesters near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

