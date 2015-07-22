Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 22, 2015 | 11:10am EDT

El Chapo pinata

A worker attaches eyes to a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. Guzman broke out of Mexico's top maximum security prison through a tunnel built into his cell earlier this month. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen outside a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A toy gun with the word, "Chapo" is seen next to a toy grenade attached to a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A worker attaches a toy gun and toy grenade onto a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A worker paints an eyebrow on a pinata depicting drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A worker puts a mustache on to a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Workers attach a hat to a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Workers refer to images on a laptop in front a pinata depicting drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A worker attaches a hat to a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A worker paints a pinata that depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
