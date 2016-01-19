El Nino effect

Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in a drought affected farming area located west of Melbourne in Australia, January 12, 2016. Indications are emerging that the current El Nino weather pattern could be easing, after causing drought...more

Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in a drought affected farming area located west of Melbourne in Australia, January 12, 2016. Indications are emerging that the current El Nino weather pattern could be easing, after causing drought and other extreme weather affecting millions of people. The ongoing El Nino has already been linked to serious crop damage, forest fires and flash floods. An El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, typically leads to scorching weather across Asia and East Africa, but heavy rains and floods in South America. REUTERS/David Gray

Close