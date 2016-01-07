Edition:
El Nino hits

A worker wades through the flooded 5 freeway after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A home with a fence destroyed by a mudslide is seen after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Pasadena, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A pedestrian pier closed by authorities due to high surf from an El Nino-strengthened storm is pictured in Ocean Beach, California January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Workers clean up an apartment building parking garage following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Workers clean up the parking garage in an apartment building after an El Nino-strengthened storm caused flooding in Ocean Beach, California January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Residents fill sandbags to protect their homes after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Heavy machinery is used to re-enforce a sand wall from high surf and waves in preparation for another El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A downed tree blocks a highway as an El Nino-strengthened storm brings rain and wind to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A view of the flooded 5 freeway after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Wind damage by a possible tornado is seen at a commercial building in Vernon, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A California Highway Patrol officer gestures at motorists after rocks and debris fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Vehicles move on a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Workers clean up an apartment building from flood damage following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Wind damage by a possible tornado is seen at a commercial building in Vernon, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A homeowner, who gave his name as David, clears a drain next to sandbags outside his home during an El Nino-strengthened rainstorm in Glendora, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A car passes a sign warning of flooding on the roadway following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Leucadia, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A plow truck clears rocks and debris which fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Flooding is pictured during an El Nino-strengthened storm in Glendora, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
