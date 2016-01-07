El Nino hits
A worker wades through the flooded 5 freeway after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A home with a fence destroyed by a mudslide is seen after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Pasadena, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pedestrian pier closed by authorities due to high surf from an El Nino-strengthened storm is pictured in Ocean Beach, California January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers clean up an apartment building parking garage following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers clean up the parking garage in an apartment building after an El Nino-strengthened storm caused flooding in Ocean Beach, California January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents fill sandbags to protect their homes after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heavy machinery is used to re-enforce a sand wall from high surf and waves in preparation for another El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A downed tree blocks a highway as an El Nino-strengthened storm brings rain and wind to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view of the flooded 5 freeway after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Wind damage by a possible tornado is seen at a commercial building in Vernon, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A California Highway Patrol officer gestures at motorists after rocks and debris fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vehicles move on a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Workers clean up an apartment building from flood damage following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Wind damage by a possible tornado is seen at a commercial building in Vernon, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A homeowner, who gave his name as David, clears a drain next to sandbags outside his home during an El Nino-strengthened rainstorm in Glendora, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A car passes a sign warning of flooding on the roadway following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Leucadia, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A plow truck clears rocks and debris which fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flooding is pictured during an El Nino-strengthened storm in Glendora, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
