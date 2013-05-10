Elderly beauty contest
Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. The contest with 25 candidates is part of Mothers' Day celebrations. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women former winners attend the 2013 contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. T REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A competitor parades during the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors take a break before a parade at the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitor Nadir Morais is embraced by her granddaughter after she parades during Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A competitor participates in the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest line up before they parade in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors attend Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest perform in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, reacts after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, receives is crowned with the tiara after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
