Election 2012: Michigan
A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The production line sits permanently shut-down during a liquidation auction at the General Motors now closed Pontiac Assembly plant, which used to build full-size pickup trucks in Pontiac, Michigan November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The production line sits permanently shut-down during a liquidation auction at the General Motors now closed Pontiac Assembly plant, which used to build full-size pickup trucks in Pontiac, Michigan November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Retired General Motors auto worker John Martinez (L) and two of his sons Gabriel (C) and Emilio take a break while landscaping the front of their home in Lincoln park, Michigan April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Retired General Motors auto worker John Martinez (L) and two of his sons Gabriel (C) and Emilio take a break while landscaping the front of their home in Lincoln park, Michigan April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (C) watches as police officers catalog evidence and search the premises during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs at Ware's home in Kalamazoo, Michigan November 12, 2009. REUTERS/John Gress
Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (C) watches as police officers catalog evidence and search the premises during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs at Ware's home in Kalamazoo, Michigan November 12, 2009. REUTERS/John Gress
Unemployed worker Rose Mary Golden-Pasley, 59, (L) looks for a job online at the Michigan Works office in Lansing, Michigan July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Unemployed worker Rose Mary Golden-Pasley, 59, (L) looks for a job online at the Michigan Works office in Lansing, Michigan July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man takes a break after eating at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man takes a break after eating at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
United Auto Workers (UAW) union members picket outside the General Motors Powertrain plant in Warren, Michigan September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
United Auto Workers (UAW) union members picket outside the General Motors Powertrain plant in Warren, Michigan September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People join a protest organized by a group called "Moratorium Now" in front of the Bank of America building in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. The protest is in support of Lorene Parker, a woman from Detroit who fell behind on her...more
People join a protest organized by a group called "Moratorium Now" in front of the Bank of America building in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. The protest is in support of Lorene Parker, a woman from Detroit who fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A plug is seen coming from the Chevrolet Volt electric car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A plug is seen coming from the Chevrolet Volt electric car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lebanese American Fatme Nemer, who works as a receptionist, rollerblades with her son Hadi Bahmad in a stroller while wearing her Muslim hijab at a park after getting off work from her job in Dearborn, Michigan, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook...more
Lebanese American Fatme Nemer, who works as a receptionist, rollerblades with her son Hadi Bahmad in a stroller while wearing her Muslim hijab at a park after getting off work from her job in Dearborn, Michigan, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Basketball fans lean out of the way as Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford stands up and throws a football into the upper stands during a time-out between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons in the second half of their NBA basketball...more
Basketball fans lean out of the way as Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford stands up and throws a football into the upper stands during a time-out between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Michigan January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia member Dan Gullikson (L centre) looks at a rifle belonging to member Bryant Stafford (R centre) during a militia "survival in the wilderness' training event at a state park in Brighton, Michigan April 3, 2010. The...more
Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia member Dan Gullikson (L centre) looks at a rifle belonging to member Bryant Stafford (R centre) during a militia "survival in the wilderness' training event at a state park in Brighton, Michigan April 3, 2010. The United States is one of the few Western democratic countries that permit independent militias. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Ford Model T owners drive their car in Richmond, Indiana as they participate in a record breaking parade where, according Ford Motors, they broke the Guinness World Records' longest parade of a single make of vehicle, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sam...more
Ford Model T owners drive their car in Richmond, Indiana as they participate in a record breaking parade where, according Ford Motors, they broke the Guinness World Records' longest parade of a single make of vehicle, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sam VarnHagen/Ford Motor Co./Handout
Iron worker Douglass Washburn rides the People Mover on his lunch break from the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Iron worker Douglass Washburn rides the People Mover on his lunch break from the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the Detroit Derby Girls Travel Team battle The Chicago Outfit Syndicate during a women's flat track roller derby bout in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the Detroit Derby Girls Travel Team battle The Chicago Outfit Syndicate during a women's flat track roller derby bout in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pedestrians cross the road in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pedestrians cross the road in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car is seen in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car is seen in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The GM headquarters is seen in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The GM headquarters is seen in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
The 20th debate
The GOP hopefuls face off again.
Wooing conservatives
Scenes from an election year CPAC.
Romney wins Florida
Romney cruises to a blowout victoy over Gingrich.
The fight for Florida
The final four Republican presidential candidates battle it out in the important swing-state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.