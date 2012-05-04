Edition:
Election balloons blast

<p>A view shows the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>People carry a victim (C) of the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lilian Galstyan/PanARMENIAN Photo</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>A view shows the crowd right after the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. More than 140 were injured in the explosion during a campaign rally by Armenia's ruling party two days before a parliamentary election. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

A view shows the crowd right after the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. More than 140 were injured in the explosion during a campaign rally by Armenia's ruling party two days before a parliamentary election. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo

<p>Policemen carry a victim of the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

<p>People carry a victim (R) of the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lilian Galstyan/PanARMENIAN Photo</p>

Friday, May 04, 2012

