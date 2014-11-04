Edition:
Election day

10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop in Chicago.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Candidate for U.S. Senate Thom Tillis has a picture taken with a group of students at a polling place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith (in yellow) reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell casts his ballot while his wife Elaine Chao looks on at a polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Senator Charles Schumer casts his vote at a polling station in Brooklyn.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Hollis Dunbar, 2, waits with his father in line at Starview United Church of Christ in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A woman fills out her ballot at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waits in line to vote in the General Election at the Emergency Services Building in Mendham.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
U.S. Army veteran Kenneth Slye sits down to begin the long wait for election results outside Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after casting her vote in New Orleans.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store in National City, California.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend Sandra Lee hold their ballots as they cast their votes at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station in Chicago.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist talks with a supporter at a call center in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters cast their ballots in Ferguson, Missouri.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
18-month old Serenity Daniels, wearing a campaign sticker in support of Democrat challenger for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, waits to shake hands with the candidate, who was greeting commuters on election day morning in Philadelphia.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio walks with his ballot papers before casting his votes at a polling station in Brooklyn.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A voter casts her ballot in Ferguson, Missouri.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Republican Congressman Michael Grimm casts his vote during the U.S. Senate race in Staten Island, New York.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Kieran Campion kneels with his daughter Cordelia, 5, as he fills out his ballot to vote at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco, New York.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Amelia Sinclair, 25, fills out her ballot at a polling place in a laundromat in Long Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters fill in their ballots at a polling station in the Upper East Side of New York.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Democratic Congressman Scott Peters and his wife Lynn E. Gorguze vote in La Jolla, California.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Independent Senate candidate Greg Orman and his wife, Sybil, walk from the polling place after voting in Olathe, Kansas.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Democratic Congressman Scott Peters checks in at a polling station before voting in La Jolla, California.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Pedestrians pass by numerous campaign signs, including a DC Cannabis Campaign sign, in Washington.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters talk as they stand in line reviewing sample ballots at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A miniature flag rests on a copy of the Bible at voter registration at West Philadelphia High School.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Brooklyn.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Deborah Brown, 60, emerges from the voting booth after casting her ballot at the West Philadelphia YMCA. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An election volunteer helping voters wears a sign on his shirt at a polling station at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco, New York.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters stand in line outside before polls open at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters gather at a bake sale at a polling place in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Mitch McConnell looks at his ballot after voting at a polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
First time voter Erasho Simmons, 19, awaits his father after casting his ballot at Holmes School Senior Center in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters stand in line before voting at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Democrat challenger for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf greets commuters on election day morning in Philadelphia.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Voters stand in line before voting at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
