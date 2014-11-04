Election day
10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell in Louisville, Kentucky.
A voter hands over her ballot to an elections worker at a barber shop in Chicago.
Candidate for U.S. Senate Thom Tillis has a picture taken with a group of students at a polling place in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith (in yellow) reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell casts his ballot while his wife Elaine Chao looks on at a polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
Senator Charles Schumer casts his vote at a polling station in Brooklyn.
Hollis Dunbar, 2, waits with his father in line at Starview United Church of Christ in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania.
A woman fills out her ballot at a polling place at a swimming pool in Los Angeles.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waits in line to vote in the General Election at the Emergency Services Building in Mendham.
U.S. Army veteran Kenneth Slye sits down to begin the long wait for election results outside Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville.
Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after casting her vote in New Orleans.
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store in National City, California.
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend Sandra Lee hold their ballots as they cast their votes at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco.
A voter looks over her ballot at a laundromat used as a polling station in Chicago.
A man votes with children inside a gym at the Bellarmine University polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist talks with a supporter at a call center in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Voters cast their ballots in Ferguson, Missouri.
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
18-month old Serenity Daniels, wearing a campaign sticker in support of Democrat challenger for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, waits to shake hands with the candidate, who was greeting commuters on election day morning in Philadelphia.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio walks with his ballot papers before casting his votes at a polling station in Brooklyn.
A voter casts her ballot in Ferguson, Missouri.
Republican Congressman Michael Grimm casts his vote during the U.S. Senate race in Staten Island, New York.
People vote at the Louisville Fire department Engine Co. No. 11 polling station in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kieran Campion kneels with his daughter Cordelia, 5, as he fills out his ballot to vote at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco, New York.
Amelia Sinclair, 25, fills out her ballot at a polling place in a laundromat in Long Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Voters fill in their ballots at a polling station in the Upper East Side of New York.
Democratic Congressman Scott Peters and his wife Lynn E. Gorguze vote in La Jolla, California.
Independent Senate candidate Greg Orman and his wife, Sybil, walk from the polling place after voting in Olathe, Kansas.
Democratic Congressman Scott Peters checks in at a polling station before voting in La Jolla, California.
Pedestrians pass by numerous campaign signs, including a DC Cannabis Campaign sign, in Washington.
Voters talk as they stand in line reviewing sample ballots at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A miniature flag rests on a copy of the Bible at voter registration at West Philadelphia High School.
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Brooklyn.
Deborah Brown, 60, emerges from the voting booth after casting her ballot at the West Philadelphia YMCA. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An election volunteer helping voters wears a sign on his shirt at a polling station at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco, New York.
Voters stand in line outside before polls open at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Voters gather at a bake sale at a polling place in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mitch McConnell looks at his ballot after voting at a polling station in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
First time voter Erasho Simmons, 19, awaits his father after casting his ballot at Holmes School Senior Center in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Voters stand in line before voting at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Democrat challenger for Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf greets commuters on election day morning in Philadelphia.
Voters stand in line before voting at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
