Pictures | Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 9:55pm EST

Election Day

People wait to vote in the presidential election at a polling site in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter (back) casts their ballot at a polling place inside Lee's Hoagie House restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Fabio Alvarado, 91, originally from El Salvador and who was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on election day, arrives with his wife Marta, 80, to vote at the LA County Registrar's office in Norwalk, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot in the general election from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with stickers left by voters at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Somali Americans vote at the Christ Church Unity in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters cast their ballot at Marie's Golden Cue in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot at the Douglas Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Children watch their mother vote in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting near a polling station, in Azusa, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People come and go at a polling site in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A mother carries her sleeping child while voting in Greenville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters look over their ballots at a fire station while a crew leaves on an emergency call in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Poll worker Marvin Alston laughs with a voter at the Delmae 2 precinct located at the Greek Orthodox Church in Florence, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters fill out their ballots at Elevation Fire Station in Benson, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hundreds of Temple University students wait in an hour-long line to vote in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People vote at the Woodman of the World (WOW) Lodge in Florence, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People cast their ballots at a grocery store in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Travis Lopes, 30, casts his vote in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Amany Mohammed, an Egyptian American, and her daughters Lama Sayed, 6, and Sama Sayed (R), 9, approach the doors of a polling station in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Kholood Eid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People vote at a polling station on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a historic schoolhouse during the presidential election in Stillwater, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter carries her ballot behind a booth in the Bronx. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man studies his ballot in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters head to the polls in a one-room schoolhouse near Colo, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Charles Hamilton casts his vote during the presidential election at the Anne Douglas Center at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Trump supporter Al Beaushaine, with his dog Cooper, waves to motorists outside a polling station in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People line up at a polling staton to cast their ballot in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An elections official answers a question from a voter in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter fills out his ballot in a living room polling place in Dover, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People stand in line to vote at the Anne Douglas Center at the Los Angeles Mission in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A poll worker hands out an "I voted" sticker to a voter during the presidential election at Potomac Middle School in Dumfries, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter steps up to casts her ballot at Su Nueva Lavanderia in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters line up to cast their ballot on election day at a polling station in Harlem. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter looks over her ballot at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter leaves Daisy's Hair Studio after casting her ballot in the presidential election in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters cast their ballots from their car as an election official facilitates curbside voting in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station set up in a garage near Fernald, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
