Election issues: Health care
OBAMA ON HEALTH CARE: "We used the same advisers and they said it's the same plan... The reason (Romney) set up the system in Massachusetts is there isn't a better way of dealing with a pre-existing condition problem." Patient Sharon Dawson Coates has her knee examined by Dr. Narang at University of Chicago Medicine Urgent Care Clinic in Chicago, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
ROMNEY ON HEALTH CARE: "The answer is not to have the federal government take over healthcare and start mandating to the providers across America and telling a patient and a doctor what kind of treatment they can have. That's the wrong way to go. The private market and individual responsibility always work best." A woman has her vision checked at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic on the second day at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Wise, Virginia July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
SUPREME COURT RULING: A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law that requires that most Americans get insurance by 2014 or pay a financial penalty. Supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the court upheld the legality of the law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
VOUCHERS: Romney's vice-presidential pick Paul Ryan, has proposed a version of a voucher plan that includes traditional Medicare as an option for future retirees. Romney has proposed a similar plan, which appears on his campaign website. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney gives his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Surgeon Karim Zalazun looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Linda Carmona-Sanchez tends to her critically-ill and bed-ridden daughter Carmen, 28, at their home in Kendall, Florida October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Nurses and their supporters protest in Long Beach, California December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Yoga instructor Michael Hayes, owner of Buddha Body Yoga, warms up before teaching his class in New York City May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Duane Michelson, 90, sits in the living room at his daughter Darla Shultz's home in Independence, Iowa, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Guest Amy Davis concentrates during an interval training class at the Biggest Loser Resort in Ivins, Utah September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ernest Sass, 52, (L) winces as he is attended to by Girish Bobby Kapur, M.D. (R) in a room used to see patients who don't require treatment for trauma inside the emergency room at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, Texas July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A patient waits in the hallway for a room to open up in the emergency room at Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston, Texas, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Medical records clerks work in Clinica Sierra Vista's East Bakersfield Community Health Center in Bakersfield, California October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Geisinger Health System maternity ward nurse Nichole Madara (R) hands Elizabeth Byler her one-day-old son Derrick at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brad Bower
Cancer patient Deborah Charles lies inside the tube of a magnetic resonance imaging scanner during an MRI examination of her breasts at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Kate Bicego helps a caller with a health insurance question at the non-profit 'Healthcare For All' in Boston, Massachusetts, in this January 19, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files
Jim Hann tends to his wife Hannah at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Donated drugs from nursing homes and hospitals sit on shelves at the non-profit Over the Rhine Pharmacy in the Crossroad Health Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Nurse Marichu Smith cares for one of the many prematurely born infants in the state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit of the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York on October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Baltimore
Patients receive dental treatment at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) health clinic in Inglewood, California August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ronald Fulton sits on his motorised wheelchair as he attends a health care reform town hall meeting with U.S. congressman Kendrick Meeks (R-FL) in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of the health care reform holds a sign outside a health care town hall meeting with U.S. congressman Kendrick Meeks (R-FL) in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opponents of the proposed U.S. health care bill are pictured during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama applauds onstage with students and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2nd R) after signing the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act into law at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
