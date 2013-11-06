Election Night
Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio gestures as he walks onstage during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a supporter after his election night victory speech in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Supporters of Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe cheer at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli stands onstage with his wife Teiro and their family as he gives his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe greets supporters at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, with his family at his side, makes his election night victory speech in Asbury Park, New Jersey on November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Supporters of Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn react to a television showing returns with the mayor trailing early at an election night gathering in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle mayoral candidate, State Sen. Ed Murray celebrates with his spouse Michael Shiosaki after delivering a victory speech to supporters on election night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle mayoral candidate State Sen. Ed Murray gives interviews after delivering a victory speech to supporters on election night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Detroit mayoral candidate Mike Duggan addresses his supporters after being declared the projected winner on election day in Detroit, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn addresses supporters as his wife Peggy and their kids Cian McGinn (L), 14, and Miyo McGinn (2nd L), 16, look on, during an election night gathering in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more
Thomas Paine re-enactor John Wallmeyer, a member of four different Tea Party organizations, waits with fellow Republican supporters for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night...more
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli stands onstage with his wife Teiro Cuccinelli as he gives his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses his supporters at his election night party in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. Flanking Christie are his children (L-R) Patrick, Sarah, Andrew and Bridget, and his wife Mary Pat Foster...more
Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio hugs his wife Chirlane and children Chiara and Dante during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester calling for immigration reform is removed from the stage at the election night event for Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People stand during an election victory party for Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli leaves the stage with his family after giving his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio waves during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe listen to his speech at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane smile onstage during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie takes the stage with his family at his election night party in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican candidate Dean Young speaks to the media during election night in Foley, Alabama November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Republican supporters wait for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves to supporters after celebrating his election night victory in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
