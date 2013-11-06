Edition:
Election Night

<p>Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio gestures as he walks onstage during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio gestures as he walks onstage during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a supporter after his election night victory speech in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a supporter after his election night victory speech in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Supporters of Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe cheer at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Supporters of Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe cheer at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli stands onstage with his wife Teiro and their family as he gives his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli stands onstage with his wife Teiro and their family as he gives his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe greets supporters at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe greets supporters at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, with his family at his side, makes his election night victory speech in Asbury Park, New Jersey on November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, with his family at his side, makes his election night victory speech in Asbury Park, New Jersey on November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Supporters of Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn react to a television showing returns with the mayor trailing early at an election night gathering in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Supporters of Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn react to a television showing returns with the mayor trailing early at an election night gathering in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Seattle mayoral candidate, State Sen. Ed Murray celebrates with his spouse Michael Shiosaki after delivering a victory speech to supporters on election night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle mayoral candidate, State Sen. Ed Murray celebrates with his spouse Michael Shiosaki after delivering a victory speech to supporters on election night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Seattle mayoral candidate State Sen. Ed Murray gives interviews after delivering a victory speech to supporters on election night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle mayoral candidate State Sen. Ed Murray gives interviews after delivering a victory speech to supporters on election night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Detroit mayoral candidate Mike Duggan addresses his supporters after being declared the projected winner on election day in Detroit, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Detroit mayoral candidate Mike Duggan addresses his supporters after being declared the projected winner on election day in Detroit, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn addresses supporters as his wife Peggy and their kids Cian McGinn (L), 14, and Miyo McGinn (2nd L), 16, look on, during an election night gathering in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn addresses supporters as his wife Peggy and their kids Cian McGinn (L), 14, and Miyo McGinn (2nd L), 16, look on, during an election night gathering in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more

<p>Thomas Paine re-enactor John Wallmeyer, a member of four different Tea Party organizations, waits with fellow Republican supporters for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Thomas Paine re-enactor John Wallmeyer, a member of four different Tea Party organizations, waits with fellow Republican supporters for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night...more

<p>Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli stands onstage with his wife Teiro Cuccinelli as he gives his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli stands onstage with his wife Teiro Cuccinelli as he gives his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses his supporters at his election night party in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. Flanking Christie are his children (L-R) Patrick, Sarah, Andrew and Bridget, and his wife Mary Pat Foster (3rd R). REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses his supporters at his election night party in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. Flanking Christie are his children (L-R) Patrick, Sarah, Andrew and Bridget, and his wife Mary Pat Foster...more

<p>Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio hugs his wife Chirlane and children Chiara and Dante during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio hugs his wife Chirlane and children Chiara and Dante during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A protester calling for immigration reform is removed from the stage at the election night event for Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A protester calling for immigration reform is removed from the stage at the election night event for Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People stand during an election victory party for Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People stand during an election victory party for Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli leaves the stage with his family after giving his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli leaves the stage with his family after giving his concession speech at his election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio waves during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio waves during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supporters of Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe listen to his speech at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Supporters of Virginia Democratic governor-elect Terry McAuliffe listen to his speech at his election night victory rally in Tyson's Corner, Virginia November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane smile onstage during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane smile onstage during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie takes the stage with his family at his election night party in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie takes the stage with his family at his election night party in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Republican candidate Dean Young speaks to the media during election night in Foley, Alabama November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff</p>

Republican candidate Dean Young speaks to the media during election night in Foley, Alabama November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

<p>Republican supporters wait for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Republican supporters wait for poll numbers and election results at Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli's election night event in Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves to supporters after celebrating his election night victory in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves to supporters after celebrating his election night victory in Asbury Park, New Jersey November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

