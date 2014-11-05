Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 1:27am EST

Election night rallies

Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
1 / 25
A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
2 / 25
Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.

Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.
Close
3 / 25
Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
4 / 25
Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
5 / 25
Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.

Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.
Close
6 / 25
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.
Close
7 / 25
A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
8 / 25
Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.

Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.
Close
9 / 25
Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.
Close
10 / 25
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Close
11 / 25
A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
12 / 25
Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
13 / 25
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Close
14 / 25
Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.

Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.
Close
15 / 25
Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
16 / 25
Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Close
17 / 25
Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.

Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.
Close
18 / 25
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.
Close
19 / 25
Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
20 / 25
Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.

Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.
Close
21 / 25
Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Close
22 / 25
Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
23 / 25
Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.

Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.
Close
24 / 25
10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Watching the results

Watching the results

Next Slideshows

Watching the results

Watching the results

Supporters react to the midterm results.

Nov 05 2014
Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Unusual polling stations across America.

Nov 04 2014
Election day

Election day

Voters across America decide the midterms.

Nov 04 2014
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.

Nov 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast