Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 3:00pm EST

Election reaction from abroad

A man holds a placard at an anti-racism protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman and her son walk past a newspaper stand displaying a local newspaper with a headline for the victory of Donald Trump, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Residents celebrate during the election in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
The poster of a front cover of a newspaper with the headline reading "Trump wins" is displayed at a newspaper stand in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky celebrates Donald Trump's election as president by drinking sparkling wine with other party members during a break in the session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A worker reads a freshly printed newspaper with the headline reading "We will tremble" at a printer of the local daily Norte in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People hold placards at an anti-racism protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People dine at a coffee shop as an image of newly elected President Donald Trump is displayed on a monitor in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People react to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man carrying the U.S. flag is seen in front of Melania Trump parents' house during the election in Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds photos of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China after Trump won the presidency. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman reacts to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Employees of a foreign exchange trading company look at monitors showing President elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A Palestinian man reads the Al-Quds newspaper depicting images of newly elected President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
U.S and global youth supporters of Hillary Clinton mourn the election of Donald Trump during the World Climate Change Conference 2016 (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
