Election woes plague Egypt
Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012.
Protesters clash with a taxi driver (R) who is a supporter of Ahmed Shafik outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, in Cairo June 14, 2012. Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, got the green light to continue his bid for Egypt's presidency on Thursday when a constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race. A presidential run-off vote between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy takes place on Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012.
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester shouts as he stands on top of a barricade in front of soldiers outside the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo June 14, 2012. Ex-military officer Ahmed Shafik was given the green light to run for president when Egypt's constitutional court ruled against a law that would have thrown him out of the race, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester has his mouth taped with a bandage and words reading in Arabic "Down with Shafik" during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters put tape over their mouths outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian military police stand guard outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. The placard reads "Don't give your vote to the thief and the killer." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout in front of police outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, where a decision is expected on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester shouts slogans during a protest outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, which was making a decision on the validity of the law passed by the Islamist-led parliament that sought to bar Ahmed Shafik, Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, from the vote pitting him against the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy, in Cairo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik addresses a news conference in Cairo June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists were on a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik be banned from running for president, and for the release of thousands of prisoners held by the military. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters shout slogans against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik after Friday prayers in Cairo's Tahrir Square June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters argue with each other about presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi, the head of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party, and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, as an artist holds a caricature drawing of them during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters shout slogans against presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man cleans the scene of the burnt campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik in Cairo May 29, 2012. A group of Egyptian protesters set fire to the campaign headquarters of Shafik in Cairo on Monday, the state news agency reported, after the ex-prime minister made it into the second round of the vote. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Egyptian man smokes a cigarette in front of a wall with graffiti depicting the ruling military council controlling the presidential elections, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. Several thousand protesters took to the streets across Egypt to demonstrate after the first-round result - a run-off between Shafik and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, two of the most controversial figures in the field. Arabic words above the graffiti read "Mubarak is coming", referring to ousted president Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman gets her picture taken with a mural depicting former presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C), presidential candidate, former prime minister Ahmed Shafik (L), and Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
