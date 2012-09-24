Electric cars

A Paris Autolib' electric car is parked near the Eiffel tower during a presentation ride in Paris December 2, 2011. The bubble-shaped vehicles Autolib' electric car's service will be launch in Paris next Monday. In Paris and Ile de France cities, users will be able to sign up for daily, weekly or annual memberships ranging from 10 euros to 144 euros, with users paying according to the length of time the car is used. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: TRANSPORT ENERGY BUSINESS)