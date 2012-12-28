Elephant games
An elephant holds a soccer ball with his trunk during an exhibition soccer match on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan...more
An elephant holds a soccer ball with his trunk during an exhibition soccer match on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan participated in the Elephant Race event which involved elephants playing an exhibition soccer match and taking part in various other sporting activities. The event began on Wednesday and ends on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant kicks a ball while playing in an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant kicks a ball while playing in an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants run towards the finish line during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants run towards the finish line during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant kicks a ball while playing in an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant kicks a ball while playing in an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals run to watch elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals run to watch elephants play an exhibition soccer match during the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A referee gives instructions to a mahout during an exhibition soccer match played by elephants on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A referee gives instructions to a mahout during an exhibition soccer match played by elephants on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mahouts with their elephants gather before participating for the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mahouts with their elephants gather before participating for the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A foot of a mahout riding on his elephant is seen as he leaves to participate for the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A foot of a mahout riding on his elephant is seen as he leaves to participate for the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant runs to the finish line during an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant runs to the finish line during an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tharu women arrive to participate in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tharu women arrive to participate in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout on his elephant participates in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout on his elephant participates in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Judges look at an adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Judges look at an adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tika is pictured on the forehead of an adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tika is pictured on the forehead of an adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Decorations on an elephant are seen during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Decorations on an elephant are seen during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A donkey cart races to the finishing line during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A donkey cart races to the finishing line during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The trunk of an elephant is pictured during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The trunk of an elephant is pictured during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants run to the finish line during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Elephants run to the finish line during the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout displays his adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout displays his adorned elephant during an elephant beauty contest at the Elephant Race event in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Street life in Aleppo's ruins
The quieter moments in Syria's battle town.
Frigid swims
Swimmers brave the cold temperatures to take a dip.
Boxing Day hunt
Members of the Quorn hunt participate in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, England.
Daredevil Santa
Santa Claus, aka Hector Chacon, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area underneath.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.