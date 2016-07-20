Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 20, 2016 | 1:40pm EDT

Elephant in the room

Donald Trump supporters parade an elephant in front of a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A convention goer wears a GOP mascot elephant hat at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Women wear skirts with elephants on them at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Republican National Convention staff member wears a tie with the convention logo of an elephant and an electric guitar, as final preparations continue before the start of the convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Tami Donnally, vice chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, Florida, shoots a selfie of herself with a GOP mascot elephant on her shoulder while on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tami Donnally, vice chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, Florida, shoots a selfie of herself with a GOP mascot elephant on her shoulder while on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
"Rules and Order of Business" signs sit at the ready in a spot off the convention floor at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A convention goer takes the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the second day session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Metal sculptures of animals are placed in front of a sign in Jewell, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Sheridan King of Texas takes a pictures of Ted Cruz, with her iPhone emblazoned with the Republican symbol of the elephant at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
South Carolina Republican Kay McClanahan wears an elephant necklace while attending Scott Walker's speech to supporters during a lunch in Columbia, South Carolina, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A person wearing an elephant costume is seen before a campaign town hall with Marco Rubio at the Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A table decoration with an elephant shape wears a pearl necklace at a Federation of Republican Women breakfast at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump wears an elephant costume and poses with people waiting in line for Trump's event with supporters at Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
