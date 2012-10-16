Elle women
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. The event honors women who have had a profound impact on the film industry. REUTERS/Fred Prouser more
Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lake Bell arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Emma Stone arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kiernan Shipka from the TV drama series "Mad Men" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Emma Watson poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Elle Fanning poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Peggy Lipton arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Whitney Port arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Jaime King arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Rashida Jones arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Cate Blanchett begins to do the press line at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Naya Rivera from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Eva Amurri arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Honoree Emma Watson laughs as she is interviewed at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
