Pictures | Tue Oct 16, 2012 | 12:55pm EDT

Elle women

<p>Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. The event honors women who have had a profound impact on the film industry. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Lake Bell arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Emma Stone arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Julianne Hough arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Kiernan Shipka from the TV drama series "Mad Men" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree Emma Watson poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree Uma Thurman poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree Elle Fanning poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Peggy Lipton arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Whitney Port arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Jaime King arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Rashida Jones arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree Cate Blanchett begins to do the press line at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Naya Rivera from the TV series "Glee" arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Actress Eva Amurri arrives as a guest at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer poses as she arrives at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, Callifornia October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

<p>Honoree Emma Watson laughs as she is interviewed at the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills, California October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

