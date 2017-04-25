Elton John in the spotlight
Singer Elton poses at his 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin event, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Musician Elton John (L) and his husband David Furnish pose at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Lady Gaga and Elton John arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
British singer Elton John performs during the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Singer Elton John greets guests during his Elton John AIDS Foundation�s 15th Annual "An Enduring Vision Benefit" in New York City, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
British singer Elton John (R) and guitarist Davey Johnstone perform during a concert as part of the singer's "Greatest hits Live 2012" world tour at the Ondrej Nepela arena in Bratislava July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in Washington May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Singer Elton John (L) greets then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton as he takes the stage at a fundraising concert for Clinton's campaign at New York's Radio City Music Hall April 9, 2008....more
Britain's Elton John checks page layout in the newsroom at The Independent newspapers editorial offices in London November 30, 2010. John was the guest editor of the special World Aids Day edition of the British daily paper. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Elton John (C) appears onstage during the curtain call of the Australian premiere of the musical "Billy Elliot" in Capitol theatre in Sydney December 13, 2007. REUTERS/James Morgan/Pool
British pop star Elton John (R) and David Furnish laugh at the Guildhall in Windsor, southern England, after their civil ceremony December 21, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
British singer Elton John performs during his concert at the Chavon Amphitheater in La Romana, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Pop star Elton John appears in front of a crowd of 15,000 at a peace concert in the grounds of Stormont May 27, 1998. REUTERS/Crispin Rodwell
Elton John celebrates his 60th birthday and 60th Madison Square Garden performance in New York March 25, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sir Elton John receives an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal Academy of Music at the Academy's 2002 graduation ceremony, London, July 3, 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Elton John performs with Lady Gaga (not shown) at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pop star Elton John displays items from his flamboyant wardrobe which he has put up for sale to raise money for his AIDS foundation November 28, 1997. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Musician Elton John performs at the Rose Hall at Columbus Circle in New York City as part of a Fashion Rocks pre party and for the debut of his new album "Captain & the Kid" September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rod Stewart (L) fixes the earphone of Elton John during a TV show inside Innsbruck's Olympic ice stadium April 29, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Singers Elton John (L) and Madonna dance on stage during the ninth annual rainforest benefit concert in New York's Carnegie Hall, April 27, 1998. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Singers Billy Joel (R) and Elton John dance together on stage during the conclusion of an all-star tribute concert for former Beach Boys great Brian Wilson at New York's Radio City Music Hall March 29, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince Harry greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Princess Diana comforts pop star Elton John as he weeps at a memorial mass for Italian Fashion designer Gianni Versace in Milan July 22, 1997. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pop-star Elton John sings a rewritten version of his song 'Candle in the wind' as a tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales at her funeral, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
