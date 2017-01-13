Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 13, 2017 | 10:56am EST

Elvis Down Under

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney. Elvis may have left the building almost 40 years ago, but he and several clones have just arrived on a train chugging into Parkes railway station from Sydney, marking the start of the 25th Parkes Elvis Festival in the southeastern Australian town. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney. Elvis may have left the building almost 40 years ago, but he and several...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney. Elvis may have left the building almost 40 years ago, but he and several clones have just arrived on a train chugging into Parkes railway station from Sydney, marking the start of the 25th Parkes Elvis Festival in the southeastern Australian town. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artist Jake Rowley from Nederland, Texas is reflected in the 1950's period-style sunglasses of a fan. For five days in early January, "the King of Rock and Roll" lives on in this celebration of all things Elvis, including a tribute contest, a Miss Priscilla lookalike competition, a parade and gala dinner, and even a renewal of vows ceremony presided over by Elvis himself. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artist Jake Rowley from Nederland, Texas is reflected in the 1950's period-style sunglasses of a fan. For five days in early January, "the King of Rock and Roll" lives on in this celebration of all things Elvis, including a...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artist Jake Rowley from Nederland, Texas is reflected in the 1950's period-style sunglasses of a fan. For five days in early January, "the King of Rock and Roll" lives on in this celebration of all things Elvis, including a tribute contest, a Miss Priscilla lookalike competition, a parade and gala dinner, and even a renewal of vows ceremony presided over by Elvis himself. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 20
Amateur rugby players from the 'Blue Suede Shoes' team, dressed in Elvis Presley suits, perform a haka prior to their rugby union game against the Reddy Teddies. This year, the iconic festival is themed after Elvis' classic 1964 film "Viva Las Vegas", with fans donning not only rhinestone-studded jumpsuits and their best wigs, but also sequins and feathers, as buskers entertain the crowds. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Amateur rugby players from the 'Blue Suede Shoes' team, dressed in Elvis Presley suits, perform a haka prior to their rugby union game against the Reddy Teddies. This year, the iconic festival is themed after Elvis' classic 1964 film "Viva Las...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Amateur rugby players from the 'Blue Suede Shoes' team, dressed in Elvis Presley suits, perform a haka prior to their rugby union game against the Reddy Teddies. This year, the iconic festival is themed after Elvis' classic 1964 film "Viva Las Vegas", with fans donning not only rhinestone-studded jumpsuits and their best wigs, but also sequins and feathers, as buskers entertain the crowds. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 20
Amateur rugby players wear Elvis suits as they play a game between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. Parkes' population balloons to almost double its size during the festivities, with organizers expecting between 25,000 and 30,000 people to attend in 2017, but the concept was not always welcomed by locals. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Amateur rugby players wear Elvis suits as they play a game between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. Parkes' population balloons to almost double its size during the festivities, with organizers expecting between 25,000 and 30,000 people to...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Amateur rugby players wear Elvis suits as they play a game between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. Parkes' population balloons to almost double its size during the festivities, with organizers expecting between 25,000 and 30,000 people to attend in 2017, but the concept was not always welcomed by locals. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 20
An amateur rugby player dressed as Elvis Presley drinks from the Memphis Mug trophy after the match between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. "I think there was a bit of a cringe factor really with most people, including myself", said Parkes local and retiree Bob Bokeyar. "But I think we have come to love Elvis and love the festival over the years." REUTERS/Jason Reed

An amateur rugby player dressed as Elvis Presley drinks from the Memphis Mug trophy after the match between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. "I think there was a bit of a cringe factor really with most people, including myself", said...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
An amateur rugby player dressed as Elvis Presley drinks from the Memphis Mug trophy after the match between the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies. "I think there was a bit of a cringe factor really with most people, including myself", said Parkes local and retiree Bob Bokeyar. "But I think we have come to love Elvis and love the festival over the years." REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher puts on eye make-up in the mirror before competing in a singing contest. First held in 1993, the festival was the brainchild of husband and wife Bob and Anne Steel, who then owned the Gracelands restaurant in this quiet town in New South Wales. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher puts on eye make-up in the mirror before competing in a singing contest. First held in 1993, the festival was the brainchild of husband and wife Bob and Anne Steel, who then owned the Gracelands...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher puts on eye make-up in the mirror before competing in a singing contest. First held in 1993, the festival was the brainchild of husband and wife Bob and Anne Steel, who then owned the Gracelands restaurant in this quiet town in New South Wales. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher holds his guitar backstage before competing in a singing contest. January was thought to be the best time for the festival as it coincided with Presley's birthday on January 8. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher holds his guitar backstage before competing in a singing contest. January was thought to be the best time for the festival as it coincided with Presley's birthday on January 8. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stephen Fletcher holds his guitar backstage before competing in a singing contest. January was thought to be the best time for the festival as it coincided with Presley's birthday on January 8. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artist Brendon Chase from New Zealand practices his lunges in the dressing room before competing in a singing contest. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artist Brendon Chase from New Zealand practices his lunges in the dressing room before competing in a singing contest. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artist Brendon Chase from New Zealand practices his lunges in the dressing room before competing in a singing contest. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 20
Elvis Presley fans dance in the audience during a performance while Elvis tribute singer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley fans dance in the audience during a performance while Elvis tribute singer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley fans dance in the audience during a performance while Elvis tribute singer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London performs on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London gives a scarf to a member of the audience during his show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London gives a scarf to a member of the audience during his show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London gives a scarf to a member of the audience during his show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London sings on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London sings on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London sings on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stuart Vieyra receives a kiss from a member of the audience after making the final eight contestants in a singing competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artist Stuart Vieyra receives a kiss from a member of the audience after making the final eight contestants in a singing competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artist Stuart Vieyra receives a kiss from a member of the audience after making the final eight contestants in a singing competition. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 20
A couple in party wear walk to a pub. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A couple in party wear walk to a pub. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A couple in party wear walk to a pub. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artist Pete Storm from London, dressed as 1970's Elvis. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artist Pete Storm from London, dressed as 1970's Elvis. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artist Pete Storm from London, dressed as 1970's Elvis. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 20
Elvis impersonators with plastic hair and oversized sunglasses arrive. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis impersonators with plastic hair and oversized sunglasses arrive. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Elvis impersonators with plastic hair and oversized sunglasses arrive. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 20
Al 'Alvis' Gersbach, the official ambassador of the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival, walks through town with his Elvis belt buckle. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Al 'Alvis' Gersbach, the official ambassador of the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival, walks through town with his Elvis belt buckle. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Al 'Alvis' Gersbach, the official ambassador of the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival, walks through town with his Elvis belt buckle. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 20
Elvis Presley tribute artists Pete Storm (L) from England and Jake Rowley (R) from the United States arrive alongside Elvis fan Graham Lawrence (C) from Australia's Gold Coast at the Parkes Observatory radio telescope. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute artists Pete Storm (L) from England and Jake Rowley (R) from the United States arrive alongside Elvis fan Graham Lawrence (C) from Australia's Gold Coast at the Parkes Observatory radio telescope. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute artists Pete Storm (L) from England and Jake Rowley (R) from the United States arrive alongside Elvis fan Graham Lawrence (C) from Australia's Gold Coast at the Parkes Observatory radio telescope. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 20
Amateur rugby players from the Blue Suede Shoes and Reddy Teddies teams arrive at a local field in Elvis Presley suits before their annual match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Amateur rugby players from the Blue Suede Shoes and Reddy Teddies teams arrive at a local field in Elvis Presley suits before their annual match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Amateur rugby players from the Blue Suede Shoes and Reddy Teddies teams arrive at a local field in Elvis Presley suits before their annual match. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 20
A life-size cardboard cutout of Elvis Presley is pictured over the counter in a pie shop in Parkes. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A life-size cardboard cutout of Elvis Presley is pictured over the counter in a pie shop in Parkes. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A life-size cardboard cutout of Elvis Presley is pictured over the counter in a pie shop in Parkes. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Winter playgrounds

Winter playgrounds

Next Slideshows

Winter playgrounds

Winter playgrounds

From snowball fights with migrants to winter surfing in Germany, people make the best of the icy weather.

Jan 10 2017
Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

Jan 09 2017
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Jan 06 2017
New Year's calligraphy contest

New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.

Jan 05 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast